Two businesses robbed by man with knife on Northwest Side

Police are warning Northwest Side residents of two business robberies last week in the Jefferson Park and Norwood Park neighborhoods. | Chicago Police

Police are warning Northwest Side residents after two business robberies last week in the Jefferson Park and Norwood Park neighborhoods.

A man entered the businesses, took out a knife, and stole money and cigarettes from the register, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The most recent robbery happened at 4:26 a.m. Sunday in the 6000 block of West Higgins, police said. The first occurred at 3:15 a.m. Friday in the 6200 block of North Sayre.

The robber is described as a white or Hispanic man between 20-25, 5-foot-9 to 6-feet and 180-200 pounds, police said. He was wearing an orange sweatshirt with stripes on the sleeves, black pants, white gym shoes, and a black knit hat with white bandanna.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.