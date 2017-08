Woman, 31, shot in thigh in Logan Square

A 31-year-old woman was shot Tuesday evening in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

She was driving a vehicle about 7 p.m. in the 2100 block of North Central Park Avenue when someone on foot fired shots and she was struck in her left thigh, according to Chicago Police.

She was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized, police said. She was not believed to be the intended target of the shooting.