Woman charged with providing gun that killed teen yells in court

The woman charged with providing the gun that was used to kill 14-year-old Endia Martin broke down screaming during the closing arguments by the prosecution at her trial in federal court Wednesday.

“They f—ing lied on me,” Vandetta Redwood shouted while a prosecutor spoke to the jury.

“I didn’t kill no baby,” Redwood said, adding, “I have my own child.”

Redwood also attacked one of the key pieces of evidence against her, a video.

“They made that video up,” Redwood said.

Redwood’s attorneys tried to calm her dow, and the judge excused the jury.

Redwood was told that she would have 10 minutes to calm herself or have to watch the closing arguments by video from another courtroom.

She was seen later coming back into the courtoom, appearing calmer.

Redwood, 35, has been charged with handing a .38 special caliber revolver to her 14-year-old cousin in the midst of a chaotic street fight, along with a simple instruction: “Shoot that bitch.”

Redwood won a legal battle in Cook County court over similar charges but now faces a federal prosecution.