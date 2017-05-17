Woman fatally struck by Metra train in Woodstock identified

A 35-year-old woman fatally struck by a Metra train last month in northwest suburban Woodstock has been identified.

Renee E. Radwan, of Woodstock, died from blunt trauma to the head, chest and abdomen, according to the McHenry County coroner’s office.

Outbound UP/Northwest train No. 601 struck Radwan at 2:02 a.m. April 27 just south of the Woodstock station at 90 Church St., according to Metra and Woodstock police. The train had left Ogilvy station at 12:30 a.m. and was due to make its final stop at Harvard at 2:20 a.m.

Radwan was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. No foul play is suspected.

The investigation remains under investigation by the the McHenry County coroner’s office and Woodstock police.