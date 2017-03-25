Are these Nikola Mirotic’s last nine games in a Bulls uniform?

Nikola Mirotic doesn’t know how this offseason is going to play out.

As a matter of fact, the Bulls free agent-to-be has been doing his best to try and stay away from that mental space, instead keeping residency in the now.

After all, the now is something that Mirotic has control over.

With just nine games left in the regular season and a spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs still up for grabs, Mirotic knows that do-everything All-Star Jimmy Butler needs help. His hope is that he can provide that help.

Maybe Mirotic’s last nine games he plays in a Bulls uniform, either way.

“I know we can’t do this without Niko,’’ Butler said of the Bulls’ playoff chances. “He’s been our most consistent [shooter] the last few weeks.’’

The last few weeks?

Just another reminder of the strange season Mirotic has gone through in his third year in the NBA.

It was two weeks ago that Mirotic seemingly hit rock bottom, put on the inactive list after back-to-back games in which he didn’t even get in the game.

Mirotic felt like he was done with the Bulls, and his future was undoubtedly elsewhere.

Injuries and the realization that the younger players were not ready for a playoff push, however, forced coach Fred Hoiberg to go back to Mirotic, and the results have been the stretch-four averaging 15.6 points per game over his last seven contests and Butler feeling like he has a partner in the drive-and-kick game.

Big picture?

Is Mirotic’s recent play now have the organization thinking differently about letting him just walk into free agency this summer?

“Niko’s a guy that I can pretty much promise you every team we play against has to game plan for a guy like that,’’ Hoiberg said. “Do you switch? Do you push down and switch … there’s a lot of different ways to play a spacing four-man like that.

“Hopefully he’ll finish strong, and then obviously when the free agency hits we’ll see what happens, but I really like Niko. He’s been through ups and downs this year, but he’s playing some of his best basketball of the season right now and hopefully he’ll finish that way.’’

So how big is Mirotic to the Bulls’ success?

Well, in Bulls wins he averaged 11.6 points per game and shoots 35 percent from three-point range. In losses, just an 8.2 scoring average, while the three-point shooting slips down to 28 percent.

The good news for the Bulls is as badly as Mirotic has been yanked around this season, going from key rotation guy to out of the rotation to now being a starter, he would love nothing more than to continue to wear the Bulls uniform beyond this season.

That could help them at the negotiating table if they do decide they need to keep shooters in the mix.

“My mind is I don’t want to prove to the rest of the teams anything,’’ Mirotic said, when asked about these last nine games being an audition for his free agency. “I just want to prove to the guys that trust in me … the Chicago Bulls. They waited for me, they gave me a chance, I was a first-round pick in 2011, so I want to play well here.

“Whether I’m going to be here or not next year, I wish I could be here, but at least I want to give my best, try and play well, and try to make this this team get to the playoffs. That’s the most important thing to me. Have a good finish. Not an individual finish, but a good finish for the team.’’