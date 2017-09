Bears’ John Fox: ‘Mike Glennon will be our starting QB’ vs. Steelers

Mike Glennon will remain the starting quarterback Sunday against the Steelers, coach John Fox said Monday.

Glennon had an ugly second pro game in Tampa, turning the ball over three times in the first half.

Fox said he didn’t put Mitch Trubisky, the second overall pick, in the game late Sunday because Glennon needed work, too. Glennon hadn’t started in two years before joining the Bears.