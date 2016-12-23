Bears predictions: vs. the Redskins in Week 16

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for Bears-Redskins in Week 16.

RICK MORRISSEY

Redskins, 30-21

Washington is an average team, the Bears are a bad team and the sooner this season is over, the sooner we can move on to something more interesting, like tax season. Season: 9-5

Kirk Cousins had a pretty good day against the Bears defense last year | AP

RICK TELANDER

Bears, 24-23

Something about this pointless season tells me the Bears will win this game. Why? Maybe because it’s so pointless–a perfect game to jump all over, and lose draft position. It’s hard to remember who’s injured, who’s just suspended, but last I saw, Matt Barkley is raring to go. Do it, son! Season: 6-8

ADAM L. JAHNS

Bears, 27-24

The Redskins didn’t look like a team that had a lot to play for Monday night in their loss to the Panthers. Sure, they’re a potent team, and quarterback Kirk Cousins has earned a big payday. But going from Monday night to Saturday afternoon is a quick turnaround. The Bears will give their fans a nice present for Christmas – an overdue win at home. Season: 8-6

PATRICK FINLEY

Redskins, 24-23

I actually think the Bears are live ’dogs: the Redskins are on a short week and looked bewildered by the woeful Panthers on Monday. But I’ve got a lead to protect against the Viper here. Priorities. Season: 10-4

MARK POTASH

Bears, 24-21

Draft order be damned, the Bears are determined to end a miserable season on an upbeat note and this is a good spot for a victory against an upstreaming Redskins team desperate for a victory but also traveling on short rest in Week 16. Season: 8-6