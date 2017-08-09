Believe it: Bears QB Mitch Trubisky is ready to play if needed

Bears rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky has come in cold before in a game and caught fire.

It happened during North Carolina’s 41-14 win against Delaware on Sept. 26, 2015.

Trubisky replaced struggling starter Marquise Williams on the Tar Heels’ final possession in the first half and completed 17 of 20 passes for 312 yards and four touchdowns. Trubisky broke up a close game that North Carolina led 13-7 at halftime.

It was a performance that became an important part of the Bears’ evaluation of Trubisky as the team scoured his work past his one season as the Tar Heels’ starter. He was resilient and stayed prepared regardless of his situation.

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky. (AP)

There was more, too.

On Nov. 28, 2015, Trubisky replaced William, who lost his helmet, for a play against N.C. State and immediately threw a touchdown on a third-and-goal play from the 5. He eluded pressure from his blindside and fired a scoring strike from across his body. He gave the Tar Heels an early lead in an eventual 45-34 win.

“[It’s] preparing as a starter at all times,” Trubisky said Friday. “And then [it’s] just being ready to come off the bench at any given moment and be ready to play and help your team.”

It’s why the Bears are extremely confident with putting Trubisky in that spot Sunday against the Falcons at Soldier Field.

After earning the Bears’ backup job, Trubisky is one play away from replacing Mike Glennon should he get injured. Trubisky might not be ready to start in the Bears’ eyes, but he’s ready to play, if needed.

“I’d feel pretty confident about Mitch playing in any game,” coach John Fox said. “You know, I want everybody to stay healthy, though. Let’s make that fact very clear.”

What also is clear that Trubisky continues to impress everyone at Halas Hall.

Fox pointed that out, too.

Glennon’s peers rightfully voted him a team captain, but coaches also have noticed how players gravitate toward Trubisky.

“Very early on for us as coaches, I think we saw the tenacity with which he goes about it and the maturity with which he prepares,” Fox said. “And then there’s just a kind of an ‘it’ factor in how you relate to people around you and how people feed off you that I think was pretty evident early, too.”

Backups quarterbacks typically don’t earn that type of praise. Then again, Trubisky is far from your typical backup. He’s the future-in-waiting.

Trubisky said his transition to the NFL has “absolutely slowed down” after playing in the preseason. He also feels that he did earn the backup job.

“I worked really hard,” Trubisky said. “I played pretty well in the preseason games, and [I] just continue to work and show that I’m prepared for this step in my career right now.”

The next step might be into the Bears’ huddle.

If that happens, the Bears trust that he’ll be ready.

They would be excited, too.

“Every time I go out there, I give it my all and I just try to make everyone better and have fun,” Trubisky said. “That’s really the important thing for me, and I think [my teammates] see that and they respond to that. Hopefully, it carries everyone around us and makes us better.”