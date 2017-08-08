Eddie Olczyk diagnosed with colon cancer

The Blackhawks announced Tuesday that U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2012 recipient, Eddie Olczyk is undergoing treatment for colon cancer. | Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Broadcaster Eddie Olczyk has been diagnosed with colon cancer and is undergoing treatment.

The Blackhawks announced the news on Tuesday.

Olczyk is the color analyst for Blackhawks games on CSN, WGN-TV and NHL on NBC.

The Blackhawks shared a statement from Olczyk on their Twitter.

“I have been working with outstanding health care professionals and expect to be back in the broadcast booth after I complete my treatment,” Olczyk said. “Having the support and encouragement from my family, the Chicago Blackhawks organization, NBC Sports and all my friends and fans means the world to me and will give me continued strength to beat this.”

Blackhawks team physician Dr. Michael Terry released a statement as well summing up the situation.

“Last week, Eddie Olczyk was diagnosed with colon cancer and underwent a surgical procedure to remove the tumor,” Terry said. “He is recovering well from the procedure and will be undergoing further treatment in the coming weeks, including chemotherapy.”

Olczyk was supposed to play in a charity hockey game over the weekend, but was absent.

