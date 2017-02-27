Bobby Portis is the latest young Bull looking to silence critics

Bobby Portis has been keeping track.

The second-year big man knows which outsiders have been criticizing his game and deeming him unworthy as the No. 22 pick overall in the 2015 draft.

Monday, he had some answers for those doubters.

“I don’t care about nobody judging me,’’ Portis said, when asked if he’s been evaluated fairly since putting on a Bulls uniform. “At the end of the day I’m going to play basketball. That’s my job. I’m going to go out there and do the things I do well. I feel like sometimes people misconstrue just because you don’t play and they can say some things like that.

“I don’t really care about anybody judging me at this point. At the end of the day, I’m still going to be Bobby Portis.’’

Make that Bobby Portis – starting forward for the Bulls.

Since Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott were shipped to Oklahoma City at the Thursday trade deadline, Portis has been the fill-in starter for the Gibson vacancy. Even before that, he was playing a bigger role the two previous games before the All-Star Game, as Nikola Mirotic was struggling with a back issue, and just struggling in general with his game.

Portis saw 31 minutes in the loss in Minnesota, scoring 16 points, and was huge in the Feb. 16 win over Boston, pouring in 19 points in 26 minutes. In the two games he started since Gibson was sent west, he’s averaged eight points and five rebound – both wins for the Bulls.

“Actually, I was over Taj’s house two days before [the trade], and we were just talking about everything, like some of the trade rumors and things like that,’’ Portis said. “Once Taj got traded I sent him a big long thank you for showing me the way, things like that.

“He was always saying, ‘Always stay ready BP, because around this league crazy things happen.’ You know, crazy things happened for real, so it was just a crazy moment a couple days ago.’’

While Portis stayed away from comparing his game to Gibson’s, the one obvious difference is range. At 6-foot-11, Portis will step out from beyond the three-point line and let it loose, shooting 38 percent from out there this season. Gibson’s game was more about the paint.

“The one thing it does allow us to do is our first and second groups are playing very similar,’’ coach Fred Hoiberg said of the look they now get from Portis. “Before that, that first unit really had its own package.’’

Portis hasn’t been the only young Bull to start showing what he can do with more minutes, either. The trade has also given Denzel Valentine more playing time, especially with McDermott out of the way.

All Valentine has done the last two games was average 13 points, and shoot 8-for-13 from beyond the three-point line.

“I feel like all the young guys, we come in here and work hard every day, so of course when the opportunity is given we’re going to give big minutes,’’ Portis said of his teammates that are now getting in the rotation. “That’s the biggest thing with us. Going out there and playing hard, playing together as a team. Just trying to get wins, man.’’

Just what Portis feels they will continue to do if the Bulls hold on and make the playoffs.

“For sure,’’ Portis said of being postseason ready. “Coming in here every day, I work as hard as I can and get better. That’s the biggest thing with me. I’ve always said that my hard work would bring success.’’