Brett Anderson throws backdoor slider at Cubs on Twitter

Former Cubs pitcher Brett Anderson says it's nice to just go out and pitch and not be "tinkered" with. (Getty Images)

If Brett Anderson was as active on the mound as he is on Twitter, he might stick in a starting rotation for some MLB team. Instead, the former Cubs lefty has been on the disabled list 14 times in his nine seasons and is wearing his fifth different uniform.

After two decent outings with the Toronto Blue Jays, Anderson took to social media this weekend to fire a shot at his former North Side employer.

It's crazy what happens when you aren't tinkered with and can just go out and pitch — Brett Anderson (@BAnderson3737) September 4, 2017

Seemingly, Anderson feels Cubs manager Joe Maddon and pitching coach Chris Bosio had more to do with his woes in Chicago than his oft-injured body.

To start the season, Anderson edged out Mike Montgomery for the fifth starting starting position but after six rocky outings (8.18 ERA) and a trip to the DL, the Cubs had seen enough.

In his first two performances for the Jays since coming off the DL, Anderson has pitched 11.2 innings, giving up four earned runs, striking out six and walking none.

After Anderson tossed his backdoor slider on Twitter, several Cubs fans came to the team’s defense.

It's crazy what happened to Cubs rotation when Brett Anderson wasn't in it. They won a lot more games and their ERA went down. — Jay Soppe (@JaySoppe) September 4, 2017

One pointed out that Anderson wouldn’t even be pitching for the Jays had the Cubs not given him a chance this season. Anderson, who often uses self-deprecating humor, fired back: “I’m left-handed with a pulse it didn’t matte[r].”

As for the Cubs, they played the high road — kind of.

“I’m happy he’s healthy and he’s pitching,” Bosio said he walked away from reporters. “I’ll just leave it at that.”

Maddon was a little more measured and used the opportunity to opine about Twitter, telling CSN Chicago: “That’s why I love Twitter so much. How many characters in Twitter?

“To purvey your thoughts, your deepest, darkest thoughts. That’s what the President does every day, oh my God. You get everything out there in 140 characters, my God, it’s so in depth, it’s so meaningful.”

Maddon added: “When a guy’s going to say something like that, he’s had a tough year,” Maddon said. “God bless him, I hope he comes back. I hope he wins 20 games next year. I mean that sincerely. But when a player has a tough year, it’s on the player.”

Anderson tried to clarify the tone of his Tweet on Monday, but not everybody was buying it.