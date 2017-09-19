Kris Bryant, how do you plan to spend your day off?

“We’re going to Disney World!” might have been his response.

The Cubs received a day off after sweeping the Mets and the Cardinals to take a comfortable 312-game lead over the Brewers in the National League Central standings. The team’s star third baseman spent the day at Disney World with his wife, Jess Bryant.

Kris shared their fairytale experience on Instagram and the pictures and videos are truly magical.

The Bryants took this adorable photo together in Disney World on Monday. | Kris Bryant/Instagram

The two ended the day by watching fireworks light up the night sky over the castle.

The Bryants watched fireworks together in Disney on Monday. | Kris Bryant/Instagram

Here’s their full Instagram galleries:

