Bryants share magical photos of trip to Disney World on Cubs’ off day

The Bryants took this adorable photo together in Disney World on Monday. | Kris Bryant/Instagram

Kris Bryant, how do you plan to spend your day off?

“We’re going to Disney World!” might have been his response.

The Cubs received a day off after sweeping the Mets and the Cardinals to take a comfortable 31⁄ 2 -game lead over the Brewers in the National League Central standings. The team’s star third baseman spent the day at Disney World with his wife, Jess Bryant.

Kris shared their fairytale experience on Instagram and the pictures and videos are truly magical.

The two ended the day by watching fireworks light up the night sky over the castle.

Here’s their full Instagram galleries: