Bulls position breakdown: Jimmy Butler set for front office meeting

Jimmy Butler doesn’t need his front office to take a knee in front of him and kiss the ring.

Although kissing the ring would be a good starting point for Gar/Pax at this point.

No, all Butler is looking for is a sound plan moving forward, transparency, and how about finally some true appreciation for the player he’s become?

The days of VP of basketball operations John Paxson and general manager Gar Forman letting Butler’s name blow freely in the trade rumor winds or Paxson describing Butler as a “piece’’ rather than acknowledging him as the best all-around player to wear a Bulls uniform since Michael Jordan, well, it’s grown tiresome for the three-time All-Star and his camp.

After spending the last month in Los Angeles training, Butler made a Thursday night appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!’’ and according to a Bulls source, was expected back in Chicago this weekend for the first time since having a brief exit meeting with the organization.

The source indicated that Butler will now have an extended meeting with Paxson – likely early this upcoming week – and as the Sun-Times reported last month, was expected to finally hear what’s been long overdue from his bosses.

Butler has always maintained a realistic view of his league-wide standing, and knows that if a ridiculous trade offer comes Paxson’s way, no player – including himself – is untouchable. Until then, however, make him feel wanted.

It’s not too much to ask.

The source also indicated that appeasing Butler would be the first domino for the 2017-18 season.

The Bulls have taken calls on Butler this offseason, but are not making them. If Butler is still a Bull after the June 22 NBA Draft, all indications are that Dwyane Wade will pick up his $23.8 million player option by the June 27 deadline, reuniting Batman and Robin for another season.

The Bulls are then expected to retain Rajon Rondo for $13.4 million, giving the “Three Alphas’’ one last run.

It starts with Butler, however.

Let the kissing begin.

WHAT’S COMING BACK

Butler – Gar/Pax moving on from Butler in his prime for unproven draft picks and upside would be organizational suicide. Then again, when there’s seemingly no fear of losing jobs …

Bobby Portis – The former first-round pick showed some consistency from the outside, and now needs to improve his athleticism and decision-making. Another step forward for Portis would make Nikola Mirotic’s possible departure easier to handle.

Paul Zipser – A solid rookie campaign, especially for a second-round pick, but again needs to show he can put the ball on the floor and attack the rim with more consistency. His defense was a pleasant surprise.

WHAT COULD BE DEPARTING

Nikola Mirotic – A restricted free agent, Mirotic wants to remain a Bull, but if the market inflates his value, don’t expect the Bulls to match the offer.

WHAT’S OUT THERE

The list of potential free agents at the wing is impressive. The problem, however, is a big-name player in an offseason where dumb money has to be spent will price the Bulls out of most scenarios.

Wade and Butler will have their recruiting abilities challenged, and the best case – especially if Mirotic walks – would be the likes of an Andre Iguodala, a PJ Tucker, Serge Ibaka or Ersan Ilyasova.

The dark horse? Keep an eye on the Chris Bosh situation.

THE DRAFT

This is where the front office could realistically look to improve their forward depth, while also looking to get more athletic.

Kansas’ Josh Jackson headlines that position, but will be long gone by the time No. 16 rolls around for the Bulls. The Bulls could have a shot at OG Anunoby, John Collins or Terrance Ferguson.