Carson Fulmer to start White Sox’ Cactus League opener

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Carson Fulmer, Jose Quintana and Lucas Giolito will get the first three Cactus League starts for the White Sox, Fulmer going Saturday in the opener against the Dodgers and Quintana facing the Rockies Sunday.

Giolito, one of the Sox’ prized prospects acquired in the Adam Eaton trade, will start against the Cubs Monday in Mesa. Starts this early in spring training usually last one or two innings.

Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw starts against Fulmer, who pitched 11 2/3 innings in the majors and posted an 8.49 ERA.

Carson Fulmer. (Getty Images)