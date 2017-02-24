Carson Fulmer to start White Sox’ Cactus League opener
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Carson Fulmer, Jose Quintana and Lucas Giolito will get the first three Cactus League starts for the White Sox, Fulmer going Saturday in the opener against the Dodgers and Quintana facing the Rockies Sunday.
Giolito, one of the Sox’ prized prospects acquired in the Adam Eaton trade, will start against the Cubs Monday in Mesa. Starts this early in spring training usually last one or two innings.
Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw starts against Fulmer, who pitched 11 2/3 innings in the majors and posted an 8.49 ERA.
“I mean, he’s a pitcher that you look up to and for me, it’s going to be awesome,” Fulmer said. “I hopefully can keep the scorecard or something. He’s an amazing guy and his work ethic, what he does on and off the field is great. As a young player, you look up to people like that.
“This is an opportunity for me to get more experience and to be more comfortable with a big stage,” Fulmer said.
Also on Friday, the Sox announced they have agreed to contract terms with 25 players, including Carlos Rodon, Tim Anderson, Tyler Saladino. Rodon was the highest paid among them at $600,000.
The league minimun in 2017 is $535,000.