Chicago sports remember the victims of 9/11 attacks

Two firefighters pause and pay their respects at the North pool during a commemoration ceremony for the victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks at the National September 11 Memorial, September 11, 2017 in New York City. | Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Monday marks the 16th anniversary of the terror attacks of September 11, 2001.

In the Cubs first home game after the attacks, Sammy Sosa honored the United States by running around the bases with a mini American flag after he hit a home run.

In the Cubs' first home game after 9-11, Sammy Sosa was ready to honor the country if he homered. And he did. pic.twitter.com/BJKe3KZ1Qe — Brett Taylor (@BleacherNation) September 11, 2017

And Lion wide receiver Golden Tate is honoring 9/11 victims by wearing custom cleats.

9/11 first responders.

Real life Super Hero's. Thank you for your sacrifice!

#NeverForget ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ pic.twitter.com/yJxi5n7OpU — Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) September 10, 2017

Hereโ€™s how the Chicago sports world honored the victims:

Today we remember and honor those who lost their lives on 9/11. #NeverForget ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ pic.twitter.com/lOzttVM9vE — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 11, 2017

We will #NeverForget ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ. To all of those who serve and protect our great country, thank you for your service. pic.twitter.com/akzPRUuInd — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 11, 2017