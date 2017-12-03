Corey Crawford brilliant as Blackhawks close in on Wild with win

It remains to be seen whether the Blackhawks can climb over the Minnesota Wild in the Central Division. But they very well might have climbed back into the Wild’s heads.

Facing an onslaught of shots and Grade-A scoring chances, Corey Crawford made 42 saves as the Hawks pulled out a 4-2 victory on Sunday afternoon at the United Center.

A month ago, the Wild had a nine-point lead in the division and an eight-game regular-season win streak over the Hawks. Now, the Hawks are nipping at their heels, one point back (Minnesota has a game in hand). But more importantly, the Hawks — who knocked Minnesota out of the playoffs for three straight years from 2013-15 — have beaten the Wild three straight times in the past month. If they meet in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, as expected, the Hawks will have all the momentum in the series.

The Hawks scored on their first two shots on goal of the game, prompting Wild coach Bruce Boudreau to make the rather stunning decision to yank star goaltender Devan Dubnyk from the game after just 4:38. Artemi Panarin set up a Patrick Kane goal (his 30th of the season) 51 seconds into the game, and Kane returned the favor, teeing up a Panarin one-timer, less than four minutes later to give the Hawks an early 2-0 lead. Out went Dubnyk — with a harsh look for Boudreau — and in came struggling backup Darcy Kuemper.

A skirmish between the Wild and the Blackhawks breaks out during the second period Sunday. (Getty Images)

The move did serve to wake up the Wild for the morning start, as they controlled play for most of the rest of the way. Eric Staal nudged in a Marco Scandella rebound at 10:30 to make it 2-1.

But an egregious brain cramp by Ryan White — he completely gave up on the play to complain to a referee after being whistled for a delayed penalty for tripping Jordin Tootoo — led immediately to a Trevor van Riemsdyk goal, which made it 3-1. White was briefly benched for the mental error, and the Wild responded with a huge push-back. But Crawford was terrific, stopping all 20 shots he saw in the second period.

Minnesota kept coming in the third, and Mikael Granlund took the puck off Nick Schmaltz’s stick and scored just 46 seconds in to cut the Hawks’ lead to 3-2. From there, it was more end-to-end action, with Marian Hossa and Charlie Coyle each drawing iron on good scoring chances, and Crawford stopping Erik Haula on a breakaway. After a few more great chances for the Wild, the Hawks put the game away when Hossa beat Kuemper on a breakaway sprung by Duncan Keith.

