Cristiano Felicio makes it easy, and Jim Paxson could be on the move

Cristiano Felicio wasn’t going to make it difficult on the Bulls.

It wasn’t about hearing from other teams and getting general manager Gar Forman into a bidding war for his services.

“As soon as I got here after my first year, my drive has been to stay with the Bulls,’’ Felicio said on a Thursday teleconference. “They were the first ones to talk to me when I was a free agent. They gave me a good offer. I wanted to stay with the Bulls.’’

And just like that the Bulls locked up their back-up center at a reported four years, $32 million, as the rebuild is in full swing.

“For sure it’s going in a new direction,’’ Felicio said of the new-look Bulls. “We have a lot of young guys. Guys that are hard workers. I know a few of them from my last few years here. I’m sure it’s going in a great direction. A lot of people aren’t putting faith in us, but we’ll keep working and when we start I’m sure we’ll have a pretty good season.’’

Nice thought, but not exactly what this front office is looking for. No, this season is all about making sure the Bulls have more lottery balls than any other team in the league.

Felicio could play a bigger role in that than he realizes, especially if Robin Lopez and his very friendly contract are traded by the February deadline, possibly pushing Felicio into a starting role.

Discovered back in the 2015 Summer League season by the Bulls, the 6-foot-9 Brazilian has shown serious improvement the past two seasons, going from unknown raw commodity to a serviceable rotation player. He played in 31 games as a rookie, starting four, and then last season he played in 66 games, averaging 15.8 minutes, 4.8 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Consistency with his hands has been an area of concern, but also an area that Felicio has focused on improving.

As far as what his defined role will be this season, Felicio didn’t sound overly concerned with it.

“They haven’t told me anything yet,’’ Felicio said. “But whatever they tell me my role is going to be I’m going to try and do my best.’’

NOTE: Bulls consultant Jim Paxson, who has been taking on more duties recently, is drawing interest from several other organizations, according to a league source.

The older brother of VP of basketball operations John Paxson, has GM experience and might not want to play the waiting game for a substantial opening in the Bulls front office, especially if that involves waiting around to see how the fate of current GM Gar Forman plays out.