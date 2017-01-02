Cubs acquire RHP Eddie Butler from Rockies

The Cubs acquired right-handed pitcher Eddie Butler from the Colorado Rockies for right-hander James Farris on Wednesday.

The deal also means the Cubs get international-bonus money slot number 74 from the Rockies for international bonus money slot number 28.

Butler, who turns 26 on March 13, was originally taken by the Rockies in the supplemental first round (46th overall) of the 2012 draft. In parts of three seasons in the majors, Butler has gone a combined 6-16 with a 6.50 ERA in 36 outings, including 28 starts. Because he has a minor-league option left, he likely will start the season at Class AAA for the Cubs.

Butler split 2016 between the Rockies and Class AAA Albuquerque, going 8-3 with a 4.45 ERA in 15 starts with Albuquerque and 2-5 with a 7.17 ERA in 17 outings (nine starts) with Colorado.

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Eddie Butler throws against a San Diego Padres batter during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Farris, who turns 25 in April, was a ninth-round pick of the Cubs in 2014. He is 4-13 with 22 saves and a 2.91 ERA in 88 minor-league relief outings over three seasons.

To make room for Butler on the 40-man roster, right-handed pitcher Dylan Floro was designated for assignment. Floro, 26, was claimed off waivers by the Cubs from the Tampa Bay Rays on Jan. 17.