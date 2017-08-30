Cubs eye return to full rotation strength after Jon Lester throws pen

Cubs left-hander Jon Lester could be ready to return from the disabled list Saturday against the Atlanta Braves after throwing a 50-pitch bullpen session Wednesday without apparent issue.

Lester, who left a start two weeks ago with lat tightness and shoulder fatigue, was to be evaluated again before scheduling his return.

“We just want to make sure that he comes out of it well, then talk to him, and then we’ll be ready to say something else,” said manager Joe Maddon, who expected a decision by Thursday.

The two-week stretch on the DL may ultimately amount to a breather for Lester, the Opening Day starter who said he had pitched through the lat tightness for several starts.

Jon Lester

He has pitched in the postseason the last four consecutive years, including five starts and a relief appearance last fall, when he earned co-MVP honors in the National League Championship Series.

Lester, who hadn’t been on the DL since 2011, was 8-6 with a 3.88 ERA before giving up 16 earned runs in four starts in August (7.85 ERA).

“He’s come out of these different moments well, and he’s smiling, which is always a good sign,” Maddon said. “I’m seeing everything trending in the right direction with him.”

Mike Montgomery won both his starts in Lester’s place, allowing one run in 13 innings, and would start Saturday if Lester’s return gets pushed back.

