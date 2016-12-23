Defensive tackle Eddie Goldman is 19th Bears player put on IR

The Bears put defensive tackle Eddie Goldman on injured reserve on Friday. He became the 19th player put on IR by the Bears this season.

Goldman was limited to six games this season because of a left high-ankle sprain. He initially suffered the injury in Week 2 against the Eagles. He then had multiple setbacks after a six-game absence.

The Bears’ second-round pick in 2015, Goldman lost roughly 15 pounds to handle an increased workload this season. The team considers 325 pounds the ideal weight for him.

When healthy, Goldman is formidable run stopper, but he also flashed as a pass rusher. In 21 games, which includes 17 starts, Goldman has 40 tackles, seven sacks and seven tackles for loss.

Eddie Goldman hurt his ankle in Week 2. (AP)

In other injury news, the Bears ruled out reserve offensive lineman Eric Kush (concussion) for Saturday against the Redskins. Center Cornelius Edison was promoted from the practice squad.

Outside linebacker Willie Young (knee), cornerback Bryce Callahan (knee), cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc (knee), running back Ka’Deem Carey (shoulder), quarterback David Fales (right thumb) and defensive lineman Cornelius Washington (back) are questionable.

The Bears also officially activated linebacker Jerrell Freeman from exempt/commissioner permission after his four-game suspension.