Dwyane Wade, back from Europe, excited about NBA free agency

Dwyane Wade has returned from his fabulous European vacation (also known as the #WadeWorldTour) just in time for NBA free agency period.

The pair celebrated his the 10th birthday of his son Zion. They also made stops in Paris for Fashion Week, and Florence, Portofino and Rome among other European hotspots during two-week journey. TMZ Sports caught up with him and his wife, Gabrielle Union, as they arrived to Los Angeles International Airport.

“We had an amazing vacation that’s all that matters,” Wade said.

Wade seemed please with the way the NBA free-agency period has begun.

The Bulls' Dwyane Wade and his wife, Gabrielle Union, celebrate Independence Day. | Instagram

“Hopefully, the game continues to grow,” he said. “Hopefully, we keep making more money”

The Sun-Times reported last month that Wade will seek a buyout from the Bulls after exercising his $23.8 million player option for the 2017-18 season.

The fashion-forward Bull also highlighted his current favorite accessory. “Do you like my manny-pack?”