Dwyane Wade staying quiet on his future with the Bulls for now

BOSTON – Dwyane Wade has shown all season long that he doesn’t shy away from saying exactly what’s on his mind.

A fine and benching by his own organization for speaking out back in January was evidence of that.

And while the 35-year-old veteran guard wants to discuss his future beyond this season, Game 1 of the playoffs wasn’t the time. Not yet.

Wade owns the $23.8 million option on his deal with the Bulls next season, and talked freely about it back on Jan. 24, even insisting that if mediocrity continued with the on-the-court product, he could walk.

“It’s tough in this league, as well because a lot of it also depends on how much money you’re willing to make,’’ Wade said back then. “It depends on what city you’re willing to be in. So it’s a lot of variables to that. But no question about it, what happens throughout this year as I go into my summer, I’ll definitely take a look at it. I take my career seriously, and where I am, where I want to be, and I will do the same thing this summer.’’

The Bulls were 22-23 when Wade said that.

So did finishing 41-41, but making the playoffs change Wade’s mind?

“Great question,’’ Wade said on Sunday. “We’ll talk about that at the end of the year. Now we focus on Boston.’’

What the three-time NBA champ would detail, however, was he was impressed with the way his teammates battled to get into postseason play, especially with all the adversity to hit the Bulls this season.

“If you’ve played any professional sports, you understand that throughout some point in the season, you’re going to go through some adversity,’’ Wade said. “The one thing this team can pat itself on the back about is we have been through it already.’’

Then again, Wade pointed out that there was only one moment in his career where he felt something was not going to end well.

“The only time I can say I’ve been like that was probably down five against the Spurs in Game 6 of the Finals,’’ Wade said. “I put my head down. I saw the yellow tape come out. That’s really not knowing what the outcome is going to be.

“You got a whole season, things can turn around.’’

Still searching

Nikola Mirotic is still looking to make an impact in an NBA playoff game.

It wouldn’t come on Sunday.

The third-year player entered the series with Boston with 11 playoff games under his belt – all coming his rookie year. Unfortunately, there weren’t many good showings, as he shot 30 percent from the field in those games and 23 percent from three-point range, scoring in double digits just twice.

Now a starter for the Bulls, Mirotic was hoping that would change in Game 1 against the Celtics, but he went scoreless in the first half, finishing with just four points.

What Mirotic wouldn’t concede, however, was that the pressure of the crowds and the situation was too big for him.

“I’m used to the crowds,’’ Mirotic said. “Trust me, the crowds in Europe are much better than here. I’ve played in front of 25,000 people, and they’re yelling the whole game, screaming, they get crazy. The players in Europe can tell you that.’’