Fan sues Bears over banning him from wearing Packers’ gear on field

Russell Beckman shows off his passion for the Packers in this photograph attached to his lawsuit against the Chicago Bears. | Federal lawsuit exhibit

A Green Bay Packers fan is suing the Chicago Bears over the team’s dress code, which he says prevented him from wearing his Packers’ gear on the field during special game-day events — which he had access to as a Bears season ticket holder.

Russell Beckman, a Wisconsin native and longtime Bears and Packers season ticket holder, filed a lawsuit in federal court Friday seeking the right to wear gear from the team’s bitter rival on the field.

Beckman, who is representing himself without an attorney, believes the Bears’ dress code, which prohibits him from being able to wear opponents’ gear during fan experiences, violates his First Amendment rights, according to the lawsuit.

The Bears launched the “STH Experience” in 2014, which offers reward points to loyal season ticket holders that can be cashed in for game-day experiences.

Beckman, who has owned a Bears’ personal seat license since 2003, used his reward points for a “pregame warm-up field experience,” which allowed him to stand beside the field for the Bears and Packers warm-ups. During the 2014 and 2015 seasons, he went to the event decked out in his Packers’ gear without any issue, according to the suit.

Beckman was expecting to do the same in 2016, but six days before the game, he received an email with a list of rules, including one that said: “No opposing team gear will be allowed,” according to the suit.

After exchanging emails with the Bears’ season ticket holder office, Beckman knew he’d be denied entry into the experience if he wore his gear, the suit said. He did it anyway and as expected, wasn’t let in.

Beckman appealed the matter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell but received no reply, according to the lawsuit.

So Beckman decided to make a federal case out of it, taking it to a judge in Chicago now.

Beckman said in the suit that the Bear’s dress code “deprived me of my ability to fully enjoy this specific on-field experience.” He’s not asking for money. He wants the Bears and NFL to allow fans to wear what they want during fan experiences, according to the suit.

Beckman said that he has nothing but respect for the Bears and their fans.

“I enjoy going to Chicago to watch the Bears play the Packers every year in Soldier Field. I love Soldier Field and I love the rivalry,” Beckman said in a phone interview. “I think I have more respect for Bears fans than they do … I think the Bears are being disrespectful to their fans by not letting them wear what they want.”

He also said that he attends other Bears’ events, but refrains from wearing his Packers gear.

“When I attend other Bears’ events, I’m very careful to not wear Packers gear unless its the day of a game,” Beckman said. “I don’t want to be in people’s faces, but when I go to games, I like to wear my jersey. It’s part of the experience.”

An email request for comment to the Bears has not been returned.