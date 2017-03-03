First fish, a bluegill: A Fish of the Week to remember

Sometimes, it is good to remember.

Take Mike Fabian enjoying his grandson Paxson catching “Pax’s first fish,’’ a bluegill from a small pond in Oswego, during the February heat wave.

If that doesn’t take you back, I don’t know what will.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and good stories, runs Wednesdays on the Sun-Times outdoors page. The story part or fishing of the moment, such as this one, matters as much as the big fish part, generally.

