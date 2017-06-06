Hard knocks: Albert Almora Jr. bruised in BP altercation with wall

You'd think Almora would be more familiar with the perils associated with the brick wall at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs survived a scare before their game Tuesday, when center fielder Albert Almora Jr. bruised his right arm running into the center field wall chasing a fly ball during batting practice at Wrigley Field.

Almora, who said he was OK as he left the field with a trainer to be examined, remained in the Cubs’ lineup for the second game of their series against the Marlins.

Almora was banged up after slowing in his final step and bracing with both hands as he hit the brick well. He immediately jumped back in apparent pain and sat on the grass holding his arm until teammates noticed and waved for the trainer.

He walked in the second inning and struck out twice.

All or nil

When Kyle Schwarber went hitless Monday night in the No. 9 spot of the Cubs’ order, he dropped to just 3-for-44 going back 15 games. All three of the hits are home runs.

He also had six walks and was hit by a pitch in that stretch.

But the Cubs still are not talking about a possible minor-league stint for Schwarber.

In fact, Maddon continued this week to suggest Schwarber is looking better, pointing out his three walks Sunday. And even one of his foul balls.

“He was right on it, fouled it straight back,” Maddon said. “But it was an elevated pitch that he has not been getting to that he got to. All that stuff is starting to look a little bit better.”

Schwarber’s last hit that wasn’t a homer came on May 17.

Pops back in the pen

Closer Wade Davis returned from the paternity list and was available for the game Tuesday following the birth of his son Monday.

Davis, who has converted 18 consecutive save chances dating to last season, missed one game.

Right-hander Dylan Floro was optioned back to Class AAA Iowa after spending Monday in the Cubs’ bullpen for Davis.

Mike of all trades

Left-hander Mike Montgomery, who has been clear and earnest about doing whatever the club has asked since he was acquired from Seattle in a trade last July. He’s also made it clear he wants to be a starter, which he was in five games for the Cubs last year, and that he’s ready.

For now, he’ll settle for 10-out saves, on Monday becoming the first big-leaguer with two of those in a season since 2011.

“What he’s doing right now is so invaluable for us out of the bullpen,” manager Joe Maddon said. “The wonderful part about it is he accepts all of this, he understands all of this. He’s not a bellyacher.

“He knows that what he’s doing right now is very vital to our success. Eventually he’s going to get that chance to start at some point.”

Notes: Catching depth? Class AAA catcher Victor Caratini, a switch hitter acquired in a trade as an A-ball player from Atlanta in 2014, earned the organization’s player of the month honors for a .366 May that included 10 extra-base hits and a .971 OPS. …In the Cubs’ last 14 games through Monday, 31 of their 45 runs have come via 21 home runs (including all the runs in five of those games). They were 7-7 in that stretch.

