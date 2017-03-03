Heyward hitless, La Stella returns, Cubs lose 8-4 to Reds

MESA, Ariz. — The Cubs dropped their second spring game Friday to the Reds in as many days – held scoreless through seven Friday after being held scoreless through six on Thursday, this time losing 8-4 at Sloan Park in Mesa, Ariz.

The Cubs scored all four of their runs on two big home runs in the eighth as top prospect Eloy Jimenez hit a solo shot halfway up the berm in left field, with prospect Yasiel Balaguert adding a three-run shot with two out.

Heyward watch

Jason Heyward signs for fans Thursday.

Bounce-back hopeful Jason Heyward walked, grounded to first and struck out in his fifth game already this spring as he tries to load up on at-bats.

He’s 0-for-13 with two walks.

“I just want him to be comfortable,” manager Joe Maddon said. “I’ve liked his at-bats.”

Not a full Monty

Lefty Mike Montgomery reached 31 pitches by the end of a five-batter first inning and had his request for a second inning declined in his second start of the spring.

Part of that might have been the “60-something pitches” he threw in the bullpen Wednesday to rediscover a feel he said was missing.

Montgomery on Friday gave up an unearned run after a leadoff single and two-base error and struck out three. Five of his six outs this spring have come on strikeouts.

Tough inning

After retiring the side in order in his first inning of work (in the second), right-hander Aaron Brooks had little going for himself in the next inning, allowing consecutive singles to load the bases, then hitting Eugenio Suarez with a pitch, getting a tough out on a line drive to first and hitting Dilson Herrera with a pitch – at which point he was pulled.

Dallas Beeler took over, then immediately hit another batter and walked in a fourth run before getting the final two outs of the inning.

La Stella returns

Infielder Tommy La Stella, who had been held out of games because of a tight hamstring, flied to left and center in two at-bats, and handled second base duties without issue, in his first action of the spring.

Maddon said he didn’t want La Stella to push the “Respect 90” policy to “the nth degree,” and he seemed to hold up well.

On deck

Dodgers at Cubs, Mesa, 2:05 p.m. (CT), Ch. 9, cubs.com audio, Kenta Maeda vs. Kyle Hendricks.