Hoiberg will evaluate ‘everything’ as changes could be coming

ATLANTA – Between Friday night’s plane ride home from Atlanta until Saturday’s night’s tip with Sacramento, everything was going to be evaluated.

Starters, bench, staff … coach Fred Hoiberg sounded like everything and everyone was in play.

“Sure there are,’’ the Bulls coach said, when asked if there were changes he could actually make to jumpstart some sort of consistency. “There always is. Again, we’ll look at everything. We have a short amount of time to prep for this game [against the Kings Saturday], but yeah we will. We’ll have some discussions on the plane and [Saturday] all day long, and see what we want to do.’’

Because what they’ve been doing just isn’t working.

Sure, the second unit cut it to a five-point game with a minute to go in garbage time, but the rest of the evening was pure embarrassment, as the Hawks manhandled the Bulls, 102-93, and it wasn’t even that close.

When a starting group comes out in the first quarter, turns the ball over eight times, and is outscored 35-13, it seldom is close.

That’s why Hoiberg was going to re-evaluate his entire roster, deciding if he needs to move or sit some pieces. At 21-23 on the season now, it looks like a team that has accepted a relaxed style of ball.

“I sure as hell hope not,’’ Hoiberg said of that idea. “With the importance of every game, being where we are right now, fighting for a spot in the playoffs. It’s gotta be something inside you that wants to go out and compete, give yourself an opportunity to win basketball games.’’

Jimmy Butler, who finished with 19 points, was also feeling enough is enough.

“I’ve been … We have been tired of this,’’ Butler said. “We need to be better, man. It’s terrible basketball.’’

More Rondo talk

Now that Rajon Rondo is firmly back in the rotation, coming off the bench with the second unit, Hoiberg was asked if he felt the situation could have turned really bad, especially after he initially benched the former starter for five-plus games.

“Well, sure,’’ Hoiberg said. “It can always go a couple different ways. But I give Rajon a lot of credit for being where he is in his career and all the things he’s accomplished, to accept the role that’s been given to him now. And again, he’s been terrific for us and again, the biggest thing he’s done is been a mentor to these younger players and hopefully he’ll continue to do that.’’

Rock the vote

Jimmy Butler said on Thursday that he voted for teammate Dwyane Wade for the Eastern Conference All-Star Team, and while Wade wasn’t named a starter, Butler’s hope was Wade would be named a reserve when the rest of the team was announced on Thursday.

Wade, however, didn’t seem concerned either way.

“Nah, I don’t worry about it,’’ Wade said. “I think it’s great that guys get opportunities to be on there. There are a lot of guys that are having great years and it means a lot to those guys to get that nod. I remember my first few times. I’ve been there 12 times. If you get called up you get called but I don’t worry about that.’’