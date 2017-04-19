Identity crisis averted? Cubs optimistic comebacks lead to more

The defending champs had a losing record through 13 games? Two days later, the Cubs beat the Brewers to win their fourth series in five so far this season.

The power-hitting champs striking out too much and getting out-homered by lesser teams? Then came Wednesday when Albert Almora Jr. homered early for the Cubs’ first run and Addison Russell walked it off in the ninth with a two-out, three-run shot to left field to beat the Brewers 7-4.

And what about that bullpen that couldn’t hold a lead all weekend? The Cubs’ last eight pitching changes haven’t yielded a run, and the bullpen had enough swagger by Wednesday that it showed off by scoring the winning run.

Addison Russell's feet never touched the ground as he rounded the bases on his game-winning homer in Wednesday's ninth.

Pinch-running reliever Carl Edwards Jr. even swore afterward he could have stolen second and third bases but settled for advancing on a hit and grounder, then trotted home from third on Russell’s game-ender.

So which is it? Who are these Cubs one road trip, one homestand and 15 games into their title defense?

If you claim to know, you’re lying.

“One of the things about coming off of a world championship or coming off of a really good season is that there’s a tendency to think we have the same group together so the same things are going to happen again,” general manager Jed Hoyer said of a team that improved to 8-7 with comeback wins over the Brewers the last two games – after being 11-4 a year ago on the way to 103 wins and a title.

“I think every team has to create their own identity,” he said, “and every team has to go through that process again. Maybe [the early adversity] is good for us in a way. It forces our guys to realize that just bringing back a lot of the same guys on a really good team doesn’t [make it] just happen overnight.”

Identity? For opponents the identity is as clear as the diamond-studded shine of World Series rings that are said to be visible from the international space station.

“These teams we’re playing, man, they’re coming for us,” said Wednesday’s starter, Kyle Hendricks, who has struggled early, walking four and giving up two homers in five innings on this day.

“We have the target on our backs. They’re playing their best baseball.”

Nobody said it was going to be easy the second time around. In fact, many warned since the winter of the challenges that include the shorter offseason, the trappings of sudden celebrity, the so-called hangover (physical and emotional) and the simple odds stacked against a repeat for anybody.

“It’s not like we’re playing poorly,” manager Joe Maddon said. “We’re just not hitting up to our capabilities yet. The defense overall has been really good. The starting pitching for the most part has been really good. … And I think you’re seeing really good signs out of some of the bullpen guys.”

If anything, surviving a 4-5 homestand like no other staged in a century of Wrigley Field history might have been as significant as any other feat during the early part of the season so far.

They opened the homestand with a rain-delayed, first-ever championship banner-raising ceremony that finished well after midnight with Anthony Rizzo’s walkoff single in the ninth. An emotional ring ceremony followed on the second game night. Smaller events involving last year’s championship were spread through the rest of the homestand.

And the only series they’ve lost so far was the weekend sweep by the Pirates that involved blown leads in all three games – while Edwards, their best reliever, was on bereavement leave.

“There’s been a lot going on, a lot of outside factors pushing against us,” said Hendricks, who is fighting his own mechanical and velocity issues. “So to be able to focus on the game, get some big wins [was important].”

Said Hoyer: “It takes time [to build an identity]. I’m certainly not concerned.”