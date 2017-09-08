In honor of Book Lovers Day, the best from Sun-Times’ sportswriters

Today is Book Lovers Day. In honor of this auspicious holiday, the Sun-Times offers up a selection of books that we love by Sun-Times sportswriters .

Rick Telander

Our senior sports columnist is the author of 11 books, most notably “Heaven is a Playground.” Originally published in 1976, Sports Illustrated called it one of the top 10 sports books of all-time.

Rick Morrissey

Columnist Morrissey wrote “Ozzie’s School of Management: Lessons from the Dugout, the Clubhouse, and the Doghouse” in 2012 with a book with former White Sox manager Ozzie Guillen. The book gives “the ten commandments of managing, Guillen-style.”

Steve Greenberg

Published this month by Lyons Press, Greenberg’s “The Diehard Football Fan’s Bucket List Blitz” lists 101 must-do items for any football fan to accomplish in his or her lifetime. It covers rivalries, venues and even stadium food. It looks to be a great way to whet any fan’s appetite for the upcoming season.

Mark Lazerus

The Blackhawks’ beat writer wrote “If These Walls Could Talk: Chicago Blackhawks: Stories from the Chicago Blackhawks’ Ice, Locker Room, and Press Box,” which will be published on Nov. 15 by Triumph Books. It promises a behind-the-scenes look at the Blackhawks renaissance and return to greatness in the past few seasons.



Chris De Luca

The Sun-Times sports editor wrote “Classic Cubs: A Tribute to the Men and Magic of Wrigley Field” with John Hanley. Published in 2008 by Cumberland House Publishing, it features 125 original drawings paying tribute to the Cubs, its players and its lore.

Sun-Times sports

And speaking of the Cubs, we would be remiss if we didn’t mention “Believe It!: Chicago Cubs World Series Champions,” which chronicles the Cubs journey to win the 2016 World Series by the Sun-Times reporters and columnist.