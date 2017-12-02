Injury front not improving for both Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade

MINNEAPOLIS – Four games into this road trip, Fred Hoiberg was talking about building “momentum’’ and understanding the “urgency.’’

By Sunday, the second-year Bulls coach was simply looking for enough warm bodies to throw on the court.

The Bulls entered the finale of the six-game ice show trip without Jimmy Butler (right heel contusion), Dwyane Wade (right wrist contusion), Nikola Mirotic (back spasms) and Paul Zipser (left ankle tendinitis/illness).

Obviously it was the Wade and Butler injuries that were the most concerning, especially because they might drag on longer than first expected.

Butler had been dealing with the foot problem since the win in Oklahoma City, and felt good enough to come back and practice on Thursday after missing three games. Maybe not the best decision, especially since that scrimmage brought pain back into the foot area.

Butler gutted through the loss in Phoenix, but admitted afterward that the pain wasn’t subsiding.

Now, the Bulls have to figure out if they should shut down Butler for the rest of the week leading into the All-Star break or let him play against Toronto and Boston.

“It’s really a day-to-day situation with the heel,’’ Hoiberg said. “Jimmy knows his body pretty well. He’s comfortable that if he sits these next two days, he’ll feel significantly better.’’

Hoiberg was asked if he felt it was a mistake to play Butler against the Suns, and responded, “No.’’

The idea of advising Butler to sit out the All-Star Game in New Orleans has also not come up yet, according to the coach.

“I don’t want to sit down and not play,’’ Butler said of the All-Star Game. “At times you gotta think about the body and what’s going on. Like I said, if I can suit up I feel like I have to do that.’’

Wade won’t have that worry, as his All-Star break will be just that – a break.

The concerns for the 35-year-old and his wrist, however, were serious enough for him to have an x-ray on Sunday, and possibly an MRI on Monday back in Chicago.

Wade suffered the injury against the Suns, when he fell down and landed on both wrists.

“Obviously, I’ve played through a lot of things, so I can play through this if it’s manageable, but not [Sunday],’’ Wade said. “Can’t even bend it. So we’ll see.’’

In Rondo’s corner

Former Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau knows Rajon Rondo from their days together on the 2008 World Champion Boston team, and while he didn’t get caught up in Rondo’s Instagram firestorm last month, Thibodeau has a pulse on what Rondo’s about.

“The public part is maybe not the best way to do it, but being truthful is the only way you can build trust,’’ Thibodeau said. “So I think that’s important. He’s always had great leadership ability. And again, I don’t know what went on there.

“[Rondo’s] unique. He’s got a great mind. I always found him, at that time, I thought he was fantastic with our team. At that time, we had a lot of personalities on our team and it was positive. We probably wouldn’t have won a championship without that personality.’’

Lion’s den

Team president/COO Michael Reinsdorf, VP of basketball operations John Paxson and general manager Gar Forman were with the team through most of the road trip, but coincidentally all three bailed by Sunday with the Bulls playing in the House of Thibs.