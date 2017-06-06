Jake Arrieta sighting: Cub righty returns to form in rout of Marlins

Jake Arrieta gave up a hit to the second batter he faced Tuesday night, and the last.

In between, he looked more like the pitcher who averaged 20 wins the last two seasons with a Cy Young Award and an All-Star appearance than the pending free agent whose market value seemed to be slipping by mid-May.

Ka-ching.

The only two hits Arrieta allowed Tuesday night turned into the only runs he allowed in a 10-2 victory over the Miami Marlins that might have signaled he’s turned the corner on his extended slow start to the season.

Jake Arrieta gets a rousing ovation after his best home start of the season Tuesday. He's in a walk year with the Cubs -- one of the top projected pitchers in the free agent market next fall.

He walked three, including back-to-back walks in the first that contributed to the first run. But his velocity was consistently up to 94 mph; his new-and-improved curve ball was effective again; and he retired 16 in a row after the walks – 17 of 18 until J.T. Realmuto’s leadoff triple in the seventh.

If this is closer to the Arrieta the Cubs can count on the rest of the season, it could be the cure to what has ailed their premier-turned-middling rotation so far in 2017.

For now, it means a five-game winning streak for the Cubs after that ugly road trip to the west coast.

Kris Bryant, who reached base four times and scored twice Tuesday, said he happened to notice after Monday night’s game that the Cubs gained a virtual tie for first place with the Brewers (who won again Tuesday).

“I just didn’t know where we were in the standings,” Bryant said. “But it feels like things are back on track. I think our pitching has really helped us out.

“It felt like our pitching carried us last year, and right now it feels really good on that side.”

Arrieta (6-4), who had the only quality start during the winless trip to Los Angeles and San Diego, has five consecutive starts of at least six innings.

In his last four, he has a 2.63 ERA.

The most significant player in the Cubs’ sudden rise into contention in 2015 with his historic season that year, Arrieta could provide that kind of spark for a rotation that has been the biggest cause of the Cubs’ two-month malaise in this year’s title defense.

He has said after recent starts that he is closer to finding his “comfort zone” and “timing.”

He has allowed just three runs and seven hits combined in his last two starts (2.25 ERA).

He also has said his looming free agency – and the chance to set a very lucrative starting pitching market – has not been on his mind, much less a factor in his early struggles.

Besides, manager Joe Maddon said, that should be more an incentive than distraction, if history is any indication – including the history of his 96-win, 2010 Rays team that had several pending free agents, including megabucks outfielder Carl Crawford and first baseman Carlos Pena.

“But I don’t think that has anything to do with Jake right now. I really don’t,” Maddon said. “I just think you look at the last couple of years of what he’s done work-wise, more than anything, and I think that would have more of an impact on what it looks like right now.”

Arrieta reached 200 innings (including playoffs) each of the past two seasons for the first time in his career, including a start in November last year.

“I don’t think it’s mental. I don’t think it’s any of that stuff,” Maddon said. “I just think he’s slowly getting back to where he had been. I’m seeing an uptick.”