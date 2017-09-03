Jonathan Bernier ends Blackhawks’ win streak at seven games

The Blackhawks generally don’t concern themselves too much with playoff seeding and home-ice advantage, but the idea of chasing down the Minnesota Wild — who just a few weeks ago had a nine-point lead in the Central Division — has been a welcome carrot at the end of a stick as they face down a daunting stretch of 17 games in 31 days to close out the regular season, starting Thursday night against the Anaheim Ducks.

“It’s something to shoot for,” Patrick Kane said, with a bit of a verbal shrug. “It keeps the mind occupied, with what we want to accomplish. That’s something we set out to do every year, to try to win the division. … We’ve got 17 games left here, might as well try and do it. Could come in handy.”

If they wind up falling short of first place, Thursday’s 1-0 loss to the Ducks might stick out as a turning point. Despite an utterly dominant performance, the Hawks couldn’t solve Anaheim goaltender Jonathan Bernier (43 saves), wasting a golden opportunity in the wake of Minnesota’s loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning earlier in the night. The Wild remain one point up with a game in hand. The Hawks had won seven straight and 12 of their last 13 games.

The Hawks had their way with the Ducks throughout the game, but had little to show for it. in the opening minutes, Tanner Kero and Ryan Hartman each generated excellent scoring chances, but were stopped by Bernier — a sign of things to come. The Hawks had a five-shot power play early in the period, but couldn’t score. Halfway through the period, they led 11-2 in shots. A few minutes later, it was 15-2. By the time the first period ended, the Hawks had a ridiculous 19-2 edge in shots and had Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf sidelined for 17 minutes thanks to an instigator penalty and misconduct for a fight with Richard Panik, yet the score was still 0-0.

Ryan Getzlaf and Richard Panik tangle in the first period Thursday night at the United Center. (Getty Images)

The ice remained tilted in the Hawks’ favor in the second period. After killing a Johnny Oduya interference penalty early on, the Hawks set up shop in the Anaheim zone and stayed there for more than two minutes. It was a virtuoso puck-possession shift, with Jonathan Toews on the ice for 2 minutes, 54 seconds; Duncan Keith for 2:20, Artemi Panarin for 2:04, Brent Seabrook for 1:54, and Kane for 1:43.

But it again yielded nothing.

The period ended with a gut-punch for the Hawks in a wild sequence. Kero thought he had scored a goal in a crowded crease, raising his arms in celebration, but the official waved it off and play continued. Seconds later, Corey Perry beat Corey Crawford from the slot and the Ducks — despite being outshot 30-14 at the time — had a 1-0 lead at 17:44 of the second.

Despite their dominance, the highlight of the game to that point for the Hawks might have been the comical sight of Nick Schmaltz — having lost a skate blade — stumbling to the bench like a newborn calf, with Panarin giving him a needed push with a stick to the backside.

Panarin and Toews each had good chances in the final minutes with Crawford pulled for an extra attacker — the Hawks have scored four such goals this season — but Bernier was simply too good, and preserved the Ducks victory.

