Jonathan Bullard, Bears’ D take another step forward vs. Cardinals

For a moment, the Bears’ defense looked like it had a play it could hang its hat on Saturday night.

Safety Quintin Demps’ strip of wide receiver J.J. Nelson was picked out of the air by nickelback Cre’Von LeBlanc, who returned it 77 yards for a touchdown that momentarily gave the Bears a 9-0 lead against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

But the play was challenged by Cardinals coach Bruce Arians and reversed when officials ruled that Nelson’s knee touched the ground before he lost possession of the ball. Instead of a Bears takeaway and a defensive score, the Cardinals had a third-down conversion and a first down at the Bears’ 32.

It was a tough break — and the right call — but a good sign for the Bears, who are desperate to improve their takeaways after getting an NFL-low and franchise-record low 11 last season.

Bears defensive end Jonathan Bullard (bottom) and linebacker Sam Acho (left) combine to sack Cardinals back-up quarterback Drew Stanton in the first half Saturday night. But the play was nullified by an illegal-use-of-hands penalty on cornerback Kyle Fuller. (Ralph Freso/AP)

Even without a takeaway for the second consecutive preseason game, the Bears’ defense looks more and more like the strong suit that will have to carry more than its share of the load — in the early going if not all season. The Bears allowed a touchdown, but forced the Cardinals to go for it on fourth-and-goal at the 1-yard line to get it.

After defensive end Jonathan Bullard stopped Chris Johnson for no gain on third-and-goal from the 1, Palmer — with Floyd in his face — hit tight end Jermaine Gresham in the back of the end zone for a touchdown that gave the Cardinals a 7-3 lead.

But overall, it was another encouraging performance for a defense that was missing five expected Week 1 starters: defensive end Akiem Hicks (achilles), outside linebacker Pernell McPhee (knee), inside linebacker Danny Trevathan (knee), cornerback Prince Amukamara (hamstring) and nickelback Bryce Callahan (ankle).

Of the new starters, Bullard made the biggest impact. The 2016 third-round pick built on a good start against the Broncos last week, with two “stuffs” — stopping David Johnson for a one-yard loss in the first quarter and tackling Chris Johnson for no gain at the goal line. He also sacked back-up quarterback Drew Stanton late in the first half, but the play was nullified by a penalty on Kyle Fuller. But he suffered a glute injury in the second quarter and did not play in the second half.

Despite the penalty, Fuller had a strong first half. he was noticeable in coverage and also made a nice open-field tackle of Chris Johnson on a screen pass for a one-yard loss.

LeBlanc had an eventful, if uneven, game. He was called for holding to negate a third-down incompletion in the first quarter, but responded with a well-timed pass-defense against Larry Fitzgerald. He also had the near-miss on the Nelson fumble that was overturned. He struggled on the outside in the second half, including a holding penalty on the Cardinals opening touchdown drive.

Veteran safety Adrian Amos started opposite Demps, but rookie safety Eddie Jackson made an impact almost as soon as he replaced Amos in teh second quarter. On a first-and-10 at the Bears 32, Palmer tried to hit Nelson in the end zone, but Jackson made a leaping one-handed break-up — coming close to a highlight-reel interception.

Overall, the Bears first- and second-team defense held the Cardinals to 101 yards on 29 plays (3.5 average) in the first half, including 17 rushing yards on nine carries (1.9 avg.). The Cardinals were 3-of-7 on third-down conversions. It’s still early, but the Bears’ defense has a solid foundation to build on heading into the third preseason game, against the Titans in Nashville next Sunday.

