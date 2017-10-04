Mark Sanchez will wear Jay Cutler’s old No. 6

Jay Cutler is done with the Bears. But his jersey number isn’t. According to the Bears’ website, Mark Sanchez will take over Cutler’s old No. 6 jersey.

After eight seasons with the Bears, Cutler was released on March 9 — a day before the team officially announced the free-agent signing of quarterback Mike Glennon.

Sanchez, a first-round pick of the Jets in 2009, was signed on March 24 to be Glennon’s backup.

Cutler, who was acquired from the Broncos in 2009 in a blockbuster trade, went 52-52 as the Bears’ starting quarterback in eight seasons, which includes the playoffs. He also is the franchise leader in passing yards (23,443) and touchdown passes (154).

The Bears signed Mark Sanchez. (AP)

Cutler will be remembered as a lightning-rod figure in Chicago, and the social-media responses to the news that Sanchez would don No. 6 reflected it. Before joining the Bears, Sanchez wore No. 6 with the Jets and Broncos.

Recent popular Bears players have seen their numbers immediately worn again after their departures. Center Hroniss Grasu is No. 55, which linebacker Lance Briggs wore. Running back Jeremy Langford also is No. 33, which cornerback Charles Tillman made popular.

Interestingly enough, linebacker Brian Urlacher’s No. 54 is the only jersey number not to re-enter circulation as of late. The Bears have 14 retired numbers.

Who does he think he is https://t.co/5hUyZOPXPL — John Knight (@_JohnKnight) April 10, 2017

Jay’s body isn’t even cold yet! (Hell, maybe it is. The last time we saw him he was naked…) #bears https://t.co/HuAdkA1WDo — Adam Crouch (@crouch17) April 10, 2017