Melky Cabrera doesn’t like R word: ‘We have talent to compete’

Left fielder Melky Cabrera echoes the sentiment we’ve heard from other White Sox players and coaches during spring training: We might be rebuilding but we aren’t about to surrender in April.

“I always try to see the whole process in the big picture,’’ said Cabrera, 32, a veteran of 11 full seasons in the majors, through a translator. “Maybe we’re [rebuilding] but we have the talent to compete. We lost a few players but we have a lot of talent still here. You go out and compete because you don’t know what can happen.’’

While Cabrera and Co. are bent on proving otherwise, it only figures a team that went 78-84 last season and lost Chris Sale and Adam Eaton will be worse. Because his contract is up after this season, Cabrera will likely traded for the third time in his career, perhaps near the Aug. 1 non-waiver deadline.

“I have no control over it,’’ Cabrera said. “I would love to stay here for the end of my career because I really like this team and I really like this city. Those are decisions the front office makes.’’

Chicago White Sox's Melky Cabrera hits during a spring training baseball game Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Cabrera would do the front office a favor by having a strong first half and enhancing his trade value. He wrapped up his preparation in Arizona in a good place hitting-wise.

“My swing right now is where I want it to be,’’ he said.

This much is certain: Cabrera can still hit and is paid better at $15 million this season than any Sox hitter to do it.

Cabrera began his career with the Yankees in 2005, spending four full seasons in New York where he played center field for the 2009 World Series champions. After one season with the Braves, Royals and Giants and two with the Blue Jays the Sox signed him to a three-year, $42 million deal before the 2015 season.

Cabrera batted .296 with 14 homers, 42 doubles and 86 RBI last season, and while doubling as something of a clubhouse comic, most Sox coaches and players would say he’s the one they want at bat with a game on the line.

Nevertheless, Cabrera’s name rarely came up in trade rumors during the, perhaps because of where he rates among left fielders defensively. But he could become a sought after addition for a contending team looking to inject some offense around the trade deadline.

“The only thing I can control is how I perform on the field,’’ he said.

NOTES: Left-hander Giovanni Soto and outfielder Rymer Liriano were outrighted to AAA Charlotte and cleared waivers to create room on the 40-man roster in advance of Opening Day. The moves allow the Sox to purchase contracts of catcher Geovany Soto, right-hander Anthony Swarzak and outfielder Cody Asche, non-roster invitees to spring training who are expected on the Opening Day roster.

*Manager Rick Renteria’s lineup in the Sox’ exhibition game Friday night against the Brewers at Miller Park had the look of a potential starting nine for the opener Monday against the visiting Tigers: Tyler Saladino 2B, Tim Anderson SS, Melky Cabrera LF, Jose Abreu 1B, Todd Frazier 3B, Asche DH, Avisail Garcia RF, Soto C, Jacob May CF.

*James Shields had been scheduled to start Friday but threw in the bullpen instead. Minor leaguer Greg Infante started in his place. Derek Holland starts Saturday’s game (1:05, CSN) against the Brewers.