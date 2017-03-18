Michael Kopech gave Cubs a fistful of strikeouts

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Michael Kopech will put that Friday afternoon experience against the Cubs in his pocket when he leaves camp for the minor leagues. Kopech isn’t short on confidence, anyway, but that performance must have elevated his belief in his own ability another notch.

Two innings, one hit, no runs and five strikeouts — before a rare sellout crowd at Camelback Ranch.

“All I heard was ‘Kopech’ a lot,” he said of the crowd noise, unusual for a home game for the Sox, who have attracted small crowds for most of their games this spring. “It could have been good, it could have been bad. For me, I’ve always taken pride in being able to block out the outside noise. It was more difficult [Friday] than it usually is.”

Difficult is what Kopech was for the Cubs. In his first inning, the sixth, he struck out Jason Heyward and Tommy La Stella and retired Willson Contreras on a fly ball. In the seventh he fanned Jon Jay, Ian Happ and Jeimer Candelario. That’s three major leaguers and two of the Cubs’ top prospects.

Michael Kopech struck out five Cubs in two innings Friday.

Kopech touched 102 mph with his fastball.

“I know that there are going to be big league hitters with a big league approach and I’m going to have to make adjustments to those approaches,” Kopech said. “There’s a guy who put a great at-bat up on me today and I threw a lot of pitches. I probably should have put him away earlier and done something different.”

It was a good couple of days for general manager Rick Hahn, who pulled the trigger on the trade of Chris Sale that netted two of the Red Sox’ top prospects — infielder Yoan Moncada and Kopech — as well as center fielder Luis Basabe and right-hander Victor Diaz in December. In the White Sox’ previous game Wednesday, Moncada homered against Jason Hammel and Kelvin Herrera of the Royals on consecutive at-bats.

In his previous outing against the Rangers, Kopech allowed one run on three hits over three innings with four strikeouts. That may have been his last start of the spring as the Sox wind down with less than two weeks to go in spring training.

The Cubs game was Kopech’s first appearance here in relief. Because of his fastball and a good slider, some view him as a potentially lethal weapon in the bullpen. Kopech is working on his changeup, and pitching coach Don Cooper is entertaining thoughts of adding a curve, perhaps down the road, to give him a four-pitch mix.

Kopech just wants to pitch in the majors as soon as he can, but the Sox will not rush him. High Class A Winston-Salem is a likely starting point, with a promotion to AA Birmingham not far off.

“I’ll do whatever I can to contribute to the team,” Kopech said. “I’d rather start, but it’s not up to me. It’s up to the team. If I can help the team in the bullpen, that’s what I will do.”