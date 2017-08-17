NFL allowing more personalized cleats before games

The “No Fun League” is trying to loosen its tight grip on its players.

The NFL is relaxing its strict footwear guidelines by allowing players to wear more personalized cleats for pre-game prior to warm-ups, according to ESPN.com’s Darren Rovell. Players will also have more of a selection on cleat color worn during the game, Rovell reported.

But there is a catch. Although players have the opportunity to pick any design for their pregame warm-up cleats, the shoes can’t have anything that would be considered offensive or express political views, according to Rovell.

The cleats also can’t display commercialized or trademarked logos except for Nike, Under Armour and Adidas, which are the league-approved footwear brands.

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. received an $18,000 fine for wearing colorful cleats last season. | Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The league previously would fine players who didn’t abide to their footwear regulations.

Last season, the NFL slapped New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. with an $18,000 fine after he wore colorful cleats honoring the late NBA broadcaster Craig Sager. Now under the new policy, those cleats, which were later auctioned off to charity, would be permitted.

Former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson constantly broke the NFL’s footwear rules. After hearing the news of the new guidelines, Johnson asked for the money back from the fines he had to pay for wearing nonconforming cleats on Twitter Wednesday.

Now they can wear customized cleats, can I get my fine money back from 2001-2012 pic.twitter.com/9fqkr28d9l — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) August 15, 2017

Mache Custom Kicks shared a picture on Twitter Wednesday of custom Starbucks-themed cleats for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs. However, those shoes wouldn’t be allowed per the league’s new rule because Starbucks is a commercialized brand.

