NFL union continues criticism of Bears on worker’s comp law

The NFL Players’ Association continued to criticize the Bears’ role in trying to change a state worker’s compensation bill Friday.

George Atallah, the union’s executive director for external affairs, said the NFLPA wants one of two outcomes: the NFL to tell the Bears to stop supporting Senate Bill 12 or for Sen. Christine Radogno to pull the bill.

Neither seems likely. There is no set timeline for a vote.

The Bears and other pro sports teams in Illinois want legislators to reduce the maximum age at which pro athletes can draw “wage differential” workers’ comp benefits from 67 to 35, arguing that their playing careers — and thus their earnings from the franchises — rarely extend beyond their mid-30s.

The Bears walk out to the field prior to the start against the Packers. (Getty Images)

As the law stands now, pro athletes can file workers’ comp claims within three years of an injury. If athletes file for career-ending or serious injuries, they can be awarded “wage differentials” amounting to two-thirds of the difference between their pre-injury and post-injury wages. In Illinois, that number is capped at $1,075 a week, or $55,900 a year. That means a professional athlete, or any other person in Illinois who is awarded a wage differential award can be paid that maximum amount until they are 67.

Asked whether the current Illinois law is among the most generous in the country, Atallah said it was “tough qualification for us to make — but we didn’t bring the fight to change the law.”

Thirteen other states have wage differential benefits, and they all have either caps, provisions that eliminate professional athlete worker’s comp or don’t have pro teams