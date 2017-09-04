Quintana looks more like himself, but White Sox fall to Twins

Jose Quintana leaves the field after he was relieved by manager Rick Renteria during the seventh inning against the Twins on Sunday. | Nam Y. Huh/AP

Baseball statistics always have validated Jose Quintana’s standing as one of the game’s better pitchers.

Even before he was named to his first All-Star team last season, the White Sox left-hander boasted numbers equal to some of the game’s best pitchers.

He entered Sunday’s start against Minnesota ranked among the best American League pitchers since 2013, standing first in starts (130), third in quality starts (86) and seventh in ERA (3.39) and strikeouts (702.)

He is one of six pitchers to post 200-plus innings and 30 or more starts in each of the last four seasons—joining Madison Bumgarner, Cole Hamels, Jon Lester, Jeff Samardzija and Max Scherzer.

He was in the shadow of teammate Chris Sale before, but his talent never was lost in the baseball world – which is why he remains a coveted trade target despite his rocky start to this season.

Quintana has lost both his starts so far, including Sunday’s 4-1 final in the rubber game against Minnesota.

But he looked more like the All Star pitcher of old than the one who struggled in his first Opening Day start last week against Detroit when he gave up six runs in 5 1/3 innings.

“He didn’t make mistakes really,’’ second baseman Tim Anderson said. “He was Quintana. He’s been doing it a long time.

“He’s one of those guys when he steps on the mound, we feel we’ll win. We feel like that with all our teammates, but I definitely feel he’ll build off this.’’

Quintana (0-2) gave up five hits over 6 1/3 innings and trailed only 1-0 before Jorge Polanco homered to start the 7th.

He struck out seven and walked one.

But like the other part of his Sox history, run support behind him was minimal.

Twins starter Ervin Santana (2-0) lowered his ERA to 0.69, keeping the Sox scoreless on two singles through six innings.

“I thought Quintana threw well and kept us in the ball game,’’ manager Rick Renteria said. “We didn’t do it on the other side against Santana.’’

The Sox had chances – they stranded 10, including leaving the bases loaded in the eighth when they scored their only run after Brandon Kintzler (third save) hit Avisail Garcia to force in a run.

The Twins, a surprising 5-1 to start the season, added two runs in the eighth on Miguel Sano’s two run homer off Nate Jones.

“I felt pretty good and my command was better than the first game,’’ said Quintana, who has had a history of trouble with the Twins (0-3 with a 5.04 ERA in his last four starts against them).

“I was frustrated with the pitch [to Polanco for the home run.] It was a 1-2 count. I was trying to go away and get him to chase, but he hit the ball good.

“I was frustrated and got a little emotional, but it happens. It’s the beginning of the season. You just keep going.’’

Quintana’s performance reinforced what the Sox have come to expect from the lefty.

“One of the things as a pitcher is you know what’s working well for you,’’ Renteria said. “You’re able to work through things like he did today.

“Even if you look at how he approaches the day-to-day, he maneuvers and shows the wherewithal and tenacity to work a game. He got some first pitch outs [in the second after giving up a double to Sano and walking Jason Castro to start the inning.] That to me is what a number one pitcher does.’’