Rajon Rondo could be on his way out after Instagram post

Rajon Rondo always makes sure he gets the last word.

Always.

And now it could be his last word in a Bulls uniform, according to one source.

As of Thursday evening, the Bulls front office was so angered by an Instagram post by Rondo in which he retaliated on teammates Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade that they were seriously weighing the idea of removing Rondo from the team and buying out the remainder of his contract.

One day after Butler and Wade blasted their teammates following a loss to the Atlanta Hawks, even questioning their heart and understanding of their roles, Rondo took to his Instagram account and had a drop the mic moment directed at both players.

First, Rondo posted a picture of himself from his Celtics days, along with former teammates Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce, and then wrote: “My vets would never go to the media. They would come to the team. My vets didn’t pick and choose when they wanted to bring it. They brought it every time they stepped in the gym whether it was practice or a game. They didn’t take days off. My vets didn’t care about their numbers. My vets played for the team. When we lost, they wouldn’t blame us. They took responsibility and got in the gym. They showed the young guys what it meant to work. Even in Boston when we had the best record in the league, if we lost a game, you could hear a pin drop on the bus.

“They showed us the seriousness of the game. My vets didn’t have an influence on the coaching staff. They couldn’t change the plan because it didn’t work for them. I played under one of the greatest coaches, and he held everyone accountable.

“It takes 1-15 to win. When you isolate everyone, you can’t win consistently. I may be a lot of things, but I’m not a bad teammate. My goal is to pass what I learned along. The young guys work. They show up. They don’t deserve blame. If anything is questionable, it’s the leadership.’’

While Rondo didn’t name Wade and Butler it was a clear assassination of both.

Here’s why:

“My vets would never go to the media.’’ Well, obviously both Butler and Wade did that.

“My vets didn’t pick and choose when they wanted to bring it. They brought it every time they stepped in the gym whether it was practice or a game. They didn’t take days off.’’ Wade basically stopped practicing with the team by December, and has taken a handful of games off, mostly on back-to-backs, so this was a clear shot at Wade.

“My vets didn’t have an influence on the coaching staff. They couldn’t change the plan because it didn’t work for them.’’ For the second season, Fred Hoiberg has had to restructure his offense on the fly because both Butler and Wade didn’t feel it worked.

“I played under one of the greatest coaches, and he held everyone accountable.’’ Rondo played under Doc Rivers, and has been butting heads with Fred Hoiberg since the coach benched him. However, a source said that Rondo has grown tired of what he feels has been preferential treatment with Butler and Wade compared to everyone else.

If the Bulls flat-out rid themselves of Rondo, they would have to eat the remainder of his $14 million contract this season, as well as $3 million of the $13.3 million he could have made next season.

Rondo was already suspended for one game earlier this season after throwing a towel in the face of assistant coach Jim Boylen.