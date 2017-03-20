White Sox’ Reynaldo Lopez has best start yet

GLENDALE, Ariz. — White Sox right-hander Reynaldo Lopez pitched six innings of scoreless, two-hit ball while walking none and striking out four in the Giants’ 3-2 win Monday at Camelback Ranch.

Lopez had arguably been the most impressive of the pitching prospects acquired in the Chris Sale and Adam Eaton trades, and that was before what the right-hander called his best outing yet. A move from the right side to the middle of the pitching rubber clicked.

“Yes, this was the best,” Lopez said through translator Billy Russo.



Lopez logged 44 innings for the Nationals last season (5-3, 4.91 ERA) but is a long shot to open the season with the Sox, whose starting rotation is set for now. Look for him to come up from AAA Charlotte before too long, however.

Reynaldo Lopez lowered his spring ERA to 3.72 with six scoreless innings Monday. (Photo by Daryl Van Schouwen)

“That wouldn’t be a disappointment because I’ve been taking advantage of this opportunity,” said Lopez, who owns a 3.72 ERA over team-highs of five starts and 19 1/3 innings. “This is my first spring training with a big-league team and I’ve been doing my best to learn from all of the guys and the coaches. If I’m not with the team I will work hard in the minors.”



Lopez was opposed by fellow Dominican Johnny Cueto, who also hails from San Pedro de Macoris. They train at the same facility, Lopez said.

”I said, ‘I know he’s good, but I can be good, too,” Cueto said. “I embraced the challenge that was what happened.”

Lopez’ ERA over his last four starts is 1.50.

Fleet Pete

Leadoff man Peter Bourjos (.371) hit his third triple of the spring against Cueto and scored.

Taking the L

Tommy Kahnle, who is not expected to make the Opening Day roster, allowed a three-run homer to Ryder Jones in the eighth inning, dropping the Sox to 12-11-1 this spring.

On deck

White Sox at Rangers, Surprise (8:05 p.m.), James Shields vs. Cole Hamels