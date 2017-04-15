Special teams stalwart Sam Acho re-signs with Bears

Bears 04/15/2017, 04:05pm
Patrick Finley
Sam Acho, the veteran outside linebacker whose special teams skill and locker room presence has impressed the Bears during his two years at Halas Hall, re-signed Saturday on a one-year agreement.

The Texas alum had 40 tackles, plus three on special teams, last year. He had one sack, one pass breakup, one forced fumble and three tackles for loss.

The former fourth-round pick appeared in 31 of 32 games for the Bears the last two years. He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Cardinals.  He’s been a free agent the past three offseasons.

 

