The story behind Carl Edwards Jr. food-themed Players Weekend cleats

If there’s one thing we know about Cubs reliever Carl Edwards Jr., it’s that he likes food.

Edwards unveiled his food-themed cleats he’ll wear against the Philadelphia Phillies during the MLB Player’s Weekend. The cleats are yellow with red shoe laces and have the “Carl’s Jr.” logo on his right foot. On his left foot, it reads: “Eat like you mean it.”

#PlayerWeekend#eatlikeyoumeanit 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/87esmCDQyc — Cj Edwards (@CEdwardsSBS) August 25, 2017 Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Carl Edwards Jr. revealed his awesome Player's Weekend cleats. | John Minchillo/Associated Press

The cleats will compliment his Player’s Weekend jersey, which has “Carl’s Jr.” embroidered on the back.

Edwards revealed his diet to Sun-Times columnist Steve Greenberg this March during spring training.

Besides McDonalds, Edwards said he’s beens trying other fast food restaurants like the one he may or may not be named after.

“I’ve actually been trying that Carl’s Jr.,” Edwards said in March. “First of all, because — hello — I’m Carl Jr. So I’ve been eating some Carl’s Jr. burgers. It’s been pretty good.

“I eat fast food every day. All those other guys eat healthy. Everybody eats whatever they think is good for them, so I eat what I think is good for me.”

Cubs manager Joe Maddon could only laugh and shake his head when Greenberg told him what Edwards said.

“He’s bursting on the major-league scene right now, eyes wide open, an extremely talented young man,” Maddon said. “He’s going to be really good for many years to come.

“Regarding that other stuff, I like that he’s being his own guy. I’m certain that, along the way, he’s going to start making better choices when it comes to the gastronomical component of his life. But for right now, why not?”

Why not eat a lot of fast food, Greenberg asked.

“Right now, he’s as thin as a rail,” Maddon said. “He should eat all the ice cream, burritos and Carl’s Jr. he can. And I would be doing the exact same thing if I had his body style.”

That fast food might be working for Edwards, who is 3-3 with a 3.44 ERA in his 58 appearances for the Cubs this season.

