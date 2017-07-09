TIME-LAPSE VIDEO: Watch court installation at DePaul’s Wintrust Arena

With two months until opening, Wintrust Arena took a big step in looking like the home for DePaul basketball this week.

The court has arrived. On Wednesday, workers unloaded the maple court, which was designed by Connor Sports, the same company that produces courts for the NCAA Final Four.

A notable addition to DePaul’s home court is the appearance of the city’s skyline along the east sideline. The size of DePaul’s logo at mid-court has been reduced from the previous court at Allstate Arena in Rosemont. The west sideline reads: “DePaul University Chicago” and the opposite side reads “Ray and Marge Meyer Court,” named for the late DePaul Hall of Fame coach and his wife.

DePaul’s season opener will be Nov. 11 against Notre Dame, but fans can get a sneak peek at an exhibition game Nov. 5