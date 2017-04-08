Tony Granato to coach U.S. men’s hockey at 2018 Olympics

USA Hockey announced that Tony Granato will coach the U.S. men’s hockey team at the 2018 Olympics, the first Winter Games without NHL players since 1994. Former Blackhawks great Chris Chelios and Scott Young will be among his assistants.

“We’re thrilled to have such an experienced group leading our men’s Olympic team,” said Jim Smith, president of USA Hockey. “These individuals have been a part of some significant moments in USA Hockey history, from winning championships as players to building gold medal-winning teams as staff members.”

The Downers Grove native coaches the University of Wisconsin and was an assistant under Dan Bylsma at the 2014 Olympics. The former NHL forward coached the Colorado Avalanche for parts of three seasons and has been an assistant with Colorado, Pittsburgh and Detroit.

ESPN and TSN first reported that Granato will be the U.S. coach.