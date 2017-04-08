Tony Granato to coach U.S. men’s hockey at 2018 Olympics

Hockey 08/04/2017, 10:06am
Associated Press

USA Hockey announced that Tony Granato will coach the U.S. men’s hockey team at the 2018 Olympics, the first Winter Games without NHL players since 1994. Former Blackhawks great Chris Chelios and Scott Young will be among his assistants.

“We’re thrilled to have such an experienced group leading our men’s Olympic team,” said Jim Smith, president of USA Hockey. “These individuals have been a part of some significant moments in USA Hockey history, from winning championships as players to building gold medal-winning teams as staff members.”

The Downers Grove native coaches the University of Wisconsin and was an assistant under Dan Bylsma at the 2014 Olympics. The former NHL forward coached the Colorado Avalanche for parts of three seasons and has been an assistant with Colorado, Pittsburgh and Detroit.

ESPN and TSN first reported that Granato will be the U.S. coach.

In this March 30, 2016, file photo, Tony Granato speaks at a press conference where he was introduced as the new head coach for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team, in Madison, Wisc. A person familiar with the decision says Tony Granato will coach the United States mens hockey team at the 2018 Olympics. The person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the coaching staff has not been announced.
| Amber Arnold/AP

Previously from Sports

After star turns turned sour, these 3 get second chance with Bears
White Sox
After
So, the Nationals want the Cubs? The Cubs might as well want