White Sox announce SoxFest program

The White Sox announced the schedule for activities and appearances at SoxFest 2017, their three-day annual fan gathering at the Hilton Chicago on January 27-29.

The event features autograph, photo and question-and-answer sessions with current Sox players, former greats, prospects, broadcasters and front office staff.

A limited number of upgrade packages are available at whitesox.com/SoxFest. The last day to purchase a SoxFest hotel package is Monday.

The schedule:

Sun-Times photo.

Friday

Saturday

Sunday