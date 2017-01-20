Baseball 01/20/2017, 02:24pm

White Sox announce SoxFest program

Daryl Van Schouwen
@CST_soxvan | email

The White Sox announced the schedule for activities and appearances at SoxFest 2017, their three-day annual fan gathering at the Hilton Chicago on January 27-29.

The event features autograph, photo and question-and-answer sessions with current Sox players, former greats, prospects, broadcasters and front office staff.

A limited number of upgrade packages are available at whitesox.com/SoxFest.   The last day to purchase a SoxFest hotel package is Monday.

The schedule:

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

fullsizerender359

