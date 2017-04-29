White Sox injury updates: Shields plays catch, Abreu returns

DETROIT — James Shields played light catch Saturday, taking about 40 throws, to test the right lat that put him on the disabled list for the first time in his career.

Shields said it “felt pretty decent” and would wait to see how it responds Sunday. The right-hander wasn’t dismissing the possibility of getting back on the mound without a minor league rehab outing, but that would be a best-case scenario.

“We’ll see how it goes the next few days,” he said.

This is uncharted territory for the 35-year-old veteran who pitched 200 innings for nine consecutive seasons before going 181 2/3 last season. He is 1-0 with a 1.62 ERA in his first three starts.



“I was antsy after Day 1,” he said. “The DL is obviously not fun, but I’m definitely enjoying us winning right now, so it’s making things a lot easier for me, watching the guys go out there and play hard and have some exciting games. Everyone is getting the job done right now, so it’s making my life easier. But I definitely want to hurry my way off the DL as soon as possible.”

The throwing Saturday was the first for Shields since he placed on the 10-day disabled list on April 21, retroactive to April 18.

Abreu returns to lineup

Jose Abreu, who missed a game and a half with what he’s calling a minor groin strain, was back in the lineup Saturday as the Sox (12-9) went for their sixth consecutive win.

“He’s doing fine,” manager Rick Renteria said. “Yesterday was just a day to give him time to recover.

“He came in and he didn’t want to be out of the lineup. He knows we’re just trying to monitor them when they go through aches and pains so it’s not a long term existence with them. We have to be mindful of that. I’ll still be watching him during the ballgame, seeing how he’s doing. But he did everything very well today and he’s back in the lineup.”

That sinking feeling

Miguel Gonzalez takes a 2.00 ERA over four starts into his matchup against Tigers in the series finale Sunday, looking to improve to 4-0 in his final outing of the month.

While not overpowering with a low 90s fastball, Gonzalez, 32, has commanded a wide assortment of pitches with excellence, particularly in his last two starts in which has allowed six hits — five of them infield singles.

The bonus pitch thus far, Gonzalez said, is his sinker that runs away from left-handed hitters and over the outside corner to righties.

“Not giving hitters a chance to be comfortable,” Gonzalez said.

“Remember Greg Maddux? Later in his career he started using that more,” Gonzalez said. “And it’s working. [Bartolo] Colon uses it still at 42 years old, which is pretty impressive. You see a lot more guys throwing sinkers more.

“It’s nice to have that extra pitch. The sinker is working well and I’m using it more than usual. That’s been the difference.”

Gonzalez is 7-5 with a 2.54 ERA and a .227 opponents average over his last 17 starts dating back to 2016. However, in nine career appearances including eight starts against the Tigers Gonzalez is 2-4 with a 7.43 ERA, including 1-1 with an 8.38 ERA at Comerica Park.