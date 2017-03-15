White Sox make eight roster cuts

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The White Sox announced eight roster cuts, their second round of such moves this spring, on Wednesday.

*Optioned right-handers Chris Beck, Brad Goldberg, and Tyler Danish, left-hander Giovanni Soto and outfielder Willy Garcia to AAA Charlotte.

*Optioned catcher Alfredo Gonzalez to AA Birmingham.

*Reassigned left-hander Aaron Bummer and right-hander Blake Smith to minor league camp.Forty-six players remain in major-league camp, including 23 pitchers, four catchers, 12 infielders and seven outfielders.