White Sox’ Nicky Delmonico, Yoan Moncada approach returns from DL

White Sox rookie Nicky Delmonico is determined to turn his stint on the 10-day disabled list into something positive.

“I feel good right now,” said Delmonico, who has been out for the past nine days because of a sprained right wrist. “I’m watching the game, coming here early and doing stuff. I feel like I’m learning something every day.”

Granted, the promising 25-year-old would rather learn by playing. That should happen soon.

Delmonico took swings for the fourth day in a row before Saturday’s game and reported no problems. He also is throwing without any pain in his wrist, which he injured during a swing Aug. 24 against the Twins.

Nicky Delmonico (sprained right wrist) took swings for the fourth day in a row before Saturday’s game and reported no problems. | Mike Stone/AP

“I feel like I’m getting there,” Delmonico said.

Both Delmonico and Yoan Moncada (right shin contusion) are eligible to be reinstated from the disabled list Monday. However, Sox general manager Rick Hahn said the team likely would delay their returns until later in the homestand.

The injury was the only thing to slow down Delmonico during his first month with the Sox. He has reached base safely in 21 of 22 games, and he boasts a 1.002 OPS while hitting .307 with six home runs and 12 RBIs.

“I was just having fun, and I’m still having fun,” Delmonico said. “If I were to pinpoint (one thing), I’m happy with the pitches I’m swinging at. I’m trying to stay with my zone and not get out of it.”

Moncada, 22, also has resumed baseball activities. He is hitting .188 with three home runs and 11 RBIs in 30 games.

Getting itchy

Jose Abreu took swings in the batting cage but missed his third game in a row because of a sore right elbow.

“He does feel better, but not to my satisfaction,” Sox manager Rick Renteria said.

Renteria said Abreu could return to the lineup Sunday depending on how his elbow responds to treatment and rest. The veteran first baseman lobbied unsuccessfully once again to start Saturday.

“All of them are very tolerant of playing through discomfort, and I think that it’s commendable, but I also think at certain times, a manager has to make a decision for the best well being of all of those guys,” Renteria said. “Honestly, if we were in a pennant race or something, he’d probably end up wrapping it up and trying to get through it.”

Matt Davidson started at first base for the third straight contest.

Roster moves

The Sox placed Leury Garcia on the 10-day disabled list because of a sprained right thumb and purchased the contract of Rymer Liriano from Class AAA Charlotte.

Garcia hurt his wrist last week when he slipped on dugout steps in Minnesota and tried to brace his fall, Renteria said. The injury flared up during a swing Friday, and an MRI on Saturday showed aggravation in a ligament near his thumb.

Liriano, 26, hit .256 with 17 home runs and 52 RBIs in 123 games in Charlotte. He appeared in 38 games with the Padres in 2014.