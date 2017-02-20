White Sox notes: Avisail Garcia, Geo and Gio, Moncada

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Avisail Garcia took about two weeks off during the offseason, playing winter ball in his native Venezuela, working on his defense and losing 14 pounds before coming to spring training.

Down to 254 pounds, the right fielder wants to get down to 248 by the end of spring.

It’s an important year for the 25-year-old who hit 12 homers, drove in 51 runs and hit to a .245/.307/.385 slash line while providing below average defense in 2016, falling short of the high expectations that have always preceded him. Garcia did hit .355 with runners in scoring position.

“I do my routine every morning,’’ Garcia said. “After practice, I go back to the gym. When you work and believe in yourself nothing can stop you.”

Avisail Garcia reacts after being struck out by Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Cody Allen during the ninth inning of a Sox loss in Cleveland last season. (AP)

Garcia had 124 at-bats in Venezuela.

“I just take like two weeks, then go back to work, because I want to improve,” Garcia said. “Everyone wants to improve. I want to show myself first and believe I can do a better job in the outfield, hitting, and everything about baseball. It’s in myself, I’ve just go to get better, play hard and play the game the right way.”

Geo squared

The clubhouse has catcher Geovany Soto and left-hander Giovanni Soto. And then there’s Lucas Giolito.

“We are pretty good friends and it’s kind of surreal he has the same name,’’ Geovany Soto said.

“Hopefully I can get a big check in his name and cash it.’’

Soto was with the Sox in 2015.

“Feels like I never left,’’ he said.

This and that

The Sox are scrapping the usual intrasquad game before Cactus League games begin Saturday. Manager Rick Renteria said the time will be used on drills instead.

*Coach Joe McEwing continues to work with infield prospect Yoan Moncada on stabilizing his lower half during infield drills.

*Carlos Rodon, easing into the season at a slower pace than teammates, played catch again but Renteria did not say when Rodon will throw his first bullpen.

“He’s moving along,” Renteria said.